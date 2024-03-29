All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 22:30
Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has once again urged the US Congress to approve additional funding for military aid for Ukraine as soon as possible, explaining that Ukraine’s capabilities in the combat zone depend on it.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for David Ignatius, a columnist of The Washington Post; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that as long as Ukraine has no certainty it can rely on constant support from the US, "we will stay where we are now in the East". He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to conduct limited offensive operations but "to push them [the Russians – ed.] out, we need more weapons".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stressed that due to internal arguments in the Congress "we lost half a year". "We can’t waste time anymore. Ukraine can’t be a political issue between the parties," he added.

The Ukrainian President believes that those criticising aid for Ukraine do not understand what the stakes in the full-scale war are, because "If Ukraine falls, Putin will divide the world" into friends and enemies of Russia.

Asked about the US policy concerning the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy answered that, in his opinion, "Biden is cautious" about nuclear attack from Russia. At the same, Zelenskyy does not believe Putin would resort to this.

Background:

  • The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield.
  • Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, had previously agreed to unblock the decision to help Ukraine, but with significant changes requiring that it be a House project and that it be in the form of a loan or a land-lease.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 28 March that he had a telephone conversation with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyaid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy changes Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff
Zelenskyy reveals how US reacted to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries – WP
Zelenskyy: We need ATACMS to attack airfields in Crimea, not Russian territory – the WP
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: