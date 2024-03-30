Man injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast dies in hospital
Saturday, 30 March 2024, 11:15
A man wounded in a Russian attack on Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 29 March has died in hospital.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The man was 36 years old.
Medics fought for his life until the very end, but his injuries turned out to be too severe.
Lysak added that a 47-year-old man who was taken to hospital is still in moderate condition. The rest of the people who were injured from that night did not require hospitalisation.
Background:
- Ukraine's air defence forces downed 12 drones and 12 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March. The attack caused casualties and damage to the energy infrastructure facilities.
