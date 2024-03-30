Man injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast dies in hospital

A man wounded in a Russian attack on Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 29 March has died in hospital.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The man was 36 years old.

Medics fought for his life until the very end, but his injuries turned out to be too severe.

Lysak added that a 47-year-old man who was taken to hospital is still in moderate condition. The rest of the people who were injured from that night did not require hospitalisation.

Background:

Ukraine's air defence forces downed 12 drones and 12 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March. The attack caused casualties and damage to the energy infrastructure facilities.

