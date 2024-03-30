All Sections
Man injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 11:15
Man injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast dies in hospital
aftermath of russian attack on Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast). Stock photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A man wounded in a Russian attack on Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 29 March has died in hospital.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The man was 36 years old.

Medics fought for his life until the very end, but his injuries turned out to be too severe. 

Lysak added that a 47-year-old man who was taken to hospital is still in moderate condition. The rest of the people who were injured from that night did not require hospitalisation.

Background:

  • Ukraine's air defence forces downed 12 drones and 12 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March. The attack caused casualties and damage to the energy infrastructure facilities.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Nikopol district, killing one person
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported
Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings
