Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Nikopol district, killing one person
Friday, 29 March 2024, 11:57
On 29 March, a Russian kamikaze drone struck a civilian car in Myriv hromada, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 39-year-old man (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the Myriv hromada of Nikopol district, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a car."
Details: He said the attack killed a 39-year-old man. Another 43-year-old man sustained injuries. He was admitted to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.
Lysak added that on the morning of Friday 29 March, Russians started to bombard the area.
