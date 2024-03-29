All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Nikopol district, killing one person

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 11:57
Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Nikopol district, killing one person
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

On 29 March, a Russian kamikaze drone struck a civilian car in Myriv hromada, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 39-year-old man (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "In the Myriv hromada of Nikopol district, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a car."

Advertisement:

Details: He said the attack killed a 39-year-old man. Another 43-year-old man sustained injuries. He was admitted to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.

Lysak added that on the morning of Friday 29 March, Russians started to bombard the area.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported
Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings
Ukraine's air defence shoots down Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: