Russian UAV strikes civilian car in Nikopol district, killing one person

On 29 March, a Russian kamikaze drone struck a civilian car in Myriv hromada, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 39-year-old man (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the Myriv hromada of Nikopol district, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a car."

Advertisement:

Details: He said the attack killed a 39-year-old man. Another 43-year-old man sustained injuries. He was admitted to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.

Lysak added that on the morning of Friday 29 March, Russians started to bombard the area.

Support UP or become our patron!