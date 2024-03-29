All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 08:13
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Ukraine's air defence forces downed 12 drones and 12 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March, causing casualties and damage to the energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 24 aerial targets were destroyed over the oblast during the night and early morning, including 12 missiles and drones.

Advertisement:

[Targets were downed] in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, Novomoskovsk and Kamianske districts."

Details: Lysak said several energy facilities were damaged in the oblast, namely in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts. 

One man was injured. He received necessary medical assistance and will recover at home. 

The Russians damaged the cooperative dacha community in the city of Kamianske, where five more people were injured, including a five-year-old girl who received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis. Two men, aged 36 and 47, were hospitalised, one of whom is in critical condition. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of individuals, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Three dacha houses were destroyed and four others were damaged. Several cars were also destroyed.

Due to the attack on the city of Nikopol, which occurred on Thursday evening (28 March), a recreational facility, three private houses and agricultural buildings were damaged. 

The Russians attacked Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories] and Nikopol at night. A store was destroyed and a clothing repair retail unit was damaged. No casualties were reported among civilians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strikeair defencewar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings
Ukraine's air defence shoots down Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih
Russians increased their use of FPV drones against civilians in Ukraine's south by 40%
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: