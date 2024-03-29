Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Russian targets over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, casualties reported

Ukraine's air defence forces downed 12 drones and 12 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March, causing casualties and damage to the energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 24 aerial targets were destroyed over the oblast during the night and early morning, including 12 missiles and drones.

[Targets were downed] in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, Novomoskovsk and Kamianske districts."

Details: Lysak said several energy facilities were damaged in the oblast, namely in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kamianske districts.

One man was injured. He received necessary medical assistance and will recover at home.

The Russians damaged the cooperative dacha community in the city of Kamianske, where five more people were injured, including a five-year-old girl who received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis. Two men, aged 36 and 47, were hospitalised, one of whom is in critical condition. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of individuals, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Three dacha houses were destroyed and four others were damaged. Several cars were also destroyed.

Due to the attack on the city of Nikopol, which occurred on Thursday evening (28 March), a recreational facility, three private houses and agricultural buildings were damaged.

The Russians attacked Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories] and Nikopol at night. A store was destroyed and a clothing repair retail unit was damaged. No casualties were reported among civilians.

