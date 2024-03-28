All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 March 2024, 18:57
Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings
The aftermath of the Russian bombardments. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian artillery and drones hit the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 10 times on 28 March, damaging infrastructure in the district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Nikopol district has suffered ten enemy attacks in one day. The Russians launched five kamikaze drones on the district's settlements. Their artillery inflicted an equal number of strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: A lyceum (a secondary school typically focusing on academic subjects and preparing students for higher education or specialised careers) and a playground were damaged in the Marhanets hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories). A house, two outbuildings, power equipment and a power line were also damaged.

Explosions also rocked the Myrove and Pokrovske rural hromadas.

In the city of Nikopol, the Russians damaged a utility company and an infrastructure facility. They also struck three private houses and a garage. The Russians caused serious damage to two outbuildings and destroyed one. Information on the consequences of another attack is being gathered.

No one was killed or injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackNikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
attack
Woman killed in Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast
Russians fire at a taxi in Kherson, killing driver and wounding 2 people
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, civilians killed and wounded
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: