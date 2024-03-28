Russian forces attack Nikopol district 10 times, damaging school and residential buildings

The aftermath of the Russian bombardments. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian artillery and drones hit the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 10 times on 28 March, damaging infrastructure in the district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Nikopol district has suffered ten enemy attacks in one day. The Russians launched five kamikaze drones on the district's settlements. Their artillery inflicted an equal number of strikes."

Details: A lyceum (a secondary school typically focusing on academic subjects and preparing students for higher education or specialised careers) and a playground were damaged in the Marhanets hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories). A house, two outbuildings, power equipment and a power line were also damaged.

Explosions also rocked the Myrove and Pokrovske rural hromadas.

In the city of Nikopol, the Russians damaged a utility company and an infrastructure facility. They also struck three private houses and a garage. The Russians caused serious damage to two outbuildings and destroyed one. Information on the consequences of another attack is being gathered.

No one was killed or injured.

