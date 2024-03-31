Paris mayor says Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome in Paris during Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome at the Olympic Games to be held in the French capital this year.

Source: French news agency AFP, citing Hidalgo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they are not welcome in Paris," she said.

The mayor also expressed support for Ukrainian athletes and the entire Ukrainian people.

Hidalgo made her comments during a trip to Kyiv, where she visited a training centre for Ukrainian athletes.

Russian athletes can attend the Olympic Games in Paris, which will run from 26 July to 11 August, but only on a neutral basis.

In addition, Russia and Belarus have been banned from participating in the opening ceremony, which will take place on the River Seine in the heart of the city.

