All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No rolling blackouts in Kharkiv for first time since 22 March

Economichna PravdaSunday, 31 March 2024, 11:52
No rolling blackouts in Kharkiv for first time since 22 March
Photo: Getty Images

There are no power supply restrictions in Kharkiv for the first time since 22 March, when the city's energy infrastructure was severely damaged by a Russian attack.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that there are no restrictions on power supply in place in Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Oblast was the only oblast with rolling blackouts in effect as of 30 March.

In addition, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that emergency power outages have been introduced in Odesa Oblast following a Russian attack last night. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor, noted that over 170,000 homes were without power due to the Russian attack on the night of 30-31 March. At present, Odesa residents have been mostly reconnected to the grid, while about 10,000 homes remain without power. The operation of electric public transport in the city has been suspended.

Additionally, Russian forces also attacked a gas facility in Ukraine's west on 31 March, with early reports indicating that one person had been killed.

Update: Later Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stated that Kharkiv had experienced hourly blackouts due to the unreliability of the transmission system and a lack of local generation.

Background: During the attack on 22 March, the Russians severely damaged the Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of the largest TPPs in Kharkiv Oblast and one of the largest in Ukraine.

On the evening of 30 March, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, applied emergency blackout schedules in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: