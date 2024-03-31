No rolling blackouts in Kharkiv for first time since 22 March

There are no power supply restrictions in Kharkiv for the first time since 22 March, when the city's energy infrastructure was severely damaged by a Russian attack.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that there are no restrictions on power supply in place in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Oblast was the only oblast with rolling blackouts in effect as of 30 March.

In addition, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that emergency power outages have been introduced in Odesa Oblast following a Russian attack last night. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investor, noted that over 170,000 homes were without power due to the Russian attack on the night of 30-31 March. At present, Odesa residents have been mostly reconnected to the grid, while about 10,000 homes remain without power. The operation of electric public transport in the city has been suspended.

Additionally, Russian forces also attacked a gas facility in Ukraine's west on 31 March, with early reports indicating that one person had been killed.

Update: Later Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stated that Kharkiv had experienced hourly blackouts due to the unreliability of the transmission system and a lack of local generation.

Background: During the attack on 22 March, the Russians severely damaged the Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant (TPP), one of the largest TPPs in Kharkiv Oblast and one of the largest in Ukraine.

On the evening of 30 March, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national power company, applied emergency blackout schedules in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

