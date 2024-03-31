All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kharkiv forced to resort to hourly blackouts once again

Economichna PravdaSunday, 31 March 2024, 14:03
Kharkiv forced to resort to hourly blackouts once again
Kharkiv. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Following the temporary lifting of electricity supply restrictions, Kharkiv has experienced hourly blackouts due to the unreliability of the transmission system and a lack of local generation.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy 

Quote: "This is due to the unreliability of the electricity transmission system after large-scale enemy attacks, as well as the lack of local generation due to the destruction of power plants and increased consumption," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Advertisement:

The blackout schedules will remain in effect until the situation is fully stabilised, and they will also be determined by the level of consumption and the consequences of any future attacks.

Background: On the morning of 31 March, it was reported that electricity restrictions had been lifted in Kharkiv for the first time since 22 March, when the city's energy infrastructure was severely damaged by a Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: