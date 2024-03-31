Kharkiv forced to resort to hourly blackouts once again

Following the temporary lifting of electricity supply restrictions, Kharkiv has experienced hourly blackouts due to the unreliability of the transmission system and a lack of local generation.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "This is due to the unreliability of the electricity transmission system after large-scale enemy attacks, as well as the lack of local generation due to the destruction of power plants and increased consumption," the Ministry of Energy stated.

The blackout schedules will remain in effect until the situation is fully stabilised, and they will also be determined by the level of consumption and the consequences of any future attacks.

Background: On the morning of 31 March, it was reported that electricity restrictions had been lifted in Kharkiv for the first time since 22 March, when the city's energy infrastructure was severely damaged by a Russian attack.

