UK intelligence says Russia seeks to defend port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol – photo

UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that Russia is trying to protect its facilities in the port city of Novorossiysk from Ukrainian attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 31 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A satellite image of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk posted on Twitter indicates that it is now partially blocked by barges to reduce the likelihood of a breakthrough by Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

UK Defence Intelligence noted that after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes on the port city of Sevastopol (Russian-occupied Crimea), Novorossiysk has become critical to protecting the most valuable assets of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The agency noted that Viktor Sokolov, former Commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was replaced after Ukrainian successes in using USVs against Russian targets both at sea and in the port.

His successor, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, has likely tried to increase the chances of survival of Russian warships by taking additional preventive and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities, UK Defence Intelligence added.

