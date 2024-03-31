All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence says Russia seeks to defend port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 12:13
UK intelligence says Russia seeks to defend port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol – photo
All photos: UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that Russia is trying to protect its facilities in the port city of Novorossiysk from Ukrainian attacks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 31 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A satellite image of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk posted on Twitter indicates that it is now partially blocked by barges to reduce the likelihood of a breakthrough by Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Advertisement:
 

UK Defence Intelligence noted that after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes on the port city of Sevastopol (Russian-occupied Crimea), Novorossiysk has become critical to protecting the most valuable assets of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The agency noted that Viktor Sokolov, former Commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was replaced after Ukrainian successes in using USVs against Russian targets both at sea and in the port.

His successor, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, has likely tried to increase the chances of survival of Russian warships by taking additional preventive and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities, UK Defence Intelligence added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russianaval fleetports
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Russia
Russia claims to down "Ukrainian rockets and UAVs" over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts
FSB conducts "counter-terrorist operation" in Dagestan – video
Paris mayor says Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome in Paris during Olympics
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: