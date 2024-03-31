Klitschko admits new Russian offensive on Kyiv is possible

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko admits that the city could again become a target for Russian ground forces.

Source: Klitschko in an interview with German tabloid Bild

Quote: "Kyiv was and remains a target for Putin, because the capital is the heart of the country.

But we are much better prepared for this than we were two years ago. If Putin makes that decision, it will be a bloody decision."

Details: Klitschko, standing in front of a destroyed residential building hit by a missile a few days ago, calls on the West to strengthen support for Ukraine: "We urgently need more air defence, more anti-aircraft missiles!"

He also responded to some Western politicians' comments about negotiations or freezing the war, saying, "This is the wrong attitude, instead we need more support. We will not give Russia any territory. This cannot be a compromise."

