All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Klitschko admits new Russian offensive on Kyiv is possible

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 13:50
Klitschko admits new Russian offensive on Kyiv is possible
Vitalii Klitschko. Screenshot: Klitschko in an interview with Bild

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko admits that the city could again become a target for Russian ground forces.

Source: Klitschko in an interview with German tabloid Bild

Quote: "Kyiv was and remains a target for Putin, because the capital is the heart of the country.

Advertisement:

But we are much better prepared for this than we were two years ago. If Putin makes that decision, it will be a bloody decision."

Details: Klitschko, standing in front of a destroyed residential building hit by a missile a few days ago, calls on the West to strengthen support for Ukraine: "We urgently need more air defence, more anti-aircraft missiles!"

He also responded to some Western politicians' comments about negotiations or freezing the war, saying, "This is the wrong attitude, instead we need more support. We will not give Russia any territory. This cannot be a compromise."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KlitschkoKyivwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Klitschko
Kyiv's Mayor on dismissal of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: I hope government offers explanation for this change
Mayor of Kyiv stands up for Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Politics can outweigh common sense
Russian missile attack on Kyiv: 21 people injured, woman clinically dead – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: