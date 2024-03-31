All Sections
Foreign ambassadors honour memory of Bucha victims on second anniversary of town's liberation – photo

Mariia YemetsSunday, 31 March 2024, 19:03
The memorial to victims of the Russian aggression in Bucha. Photo: Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X)

Several ambassadors, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, visited the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on 31 March and honoured the memory of the people who were tortured and killed there and in other northern regions of Ukraine that were occupied at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Bridget Brink, US ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, German ambassador, and Italian ambassador Francesco Zazo were among those present at the commemorative events in Bucha.

Quote: "Our presence as ambassadors shows that the international community supports Ukraine. The crimes committed in Bucha must be punished," the German ambassador stated.

Arad Benkö, Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russian forces committed war crimes in Bucha and in many other cities in Ukraine. "Austria’s position is crystal clear: the perpetrators must be held accountable. There must be no impunity, including for the crime of aggression," Benkö said.

The UK Foreign Office also posted tweets to mark the second anniversary of the liberation of the outskirts of Kyiv, noting that the liberation of Bucha uncovered the horrific atrocities that the Russian occupiers inflicted on the civilian population.

"Today we stand with Ukraine in remembering the victims of this tragedy," the Foreign Office stated.

The tweet was reposted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström with a caption reading "We will not forget".

