Foreign ambassadors honour memory of Bucha victims on second anniversary of town's liberation – photo

Several ambassadors, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, visited the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on 31 March and honoured the memory of the people who were tortured and killed there and in other northern regions of Ukraine that were occupied at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Details: Bridget Brink, US ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, German ambassador, and Italian ambassador Francesco Zazo were among those present at the commemorative events in Bucha.

Today I joined @ZelenskyyUa and other international partners to honor those killed by Russian forces during Russia’s temporary occupation of Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka in Kyiv region, as well as in towns and villages in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. We stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RIb3BjhI15 — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) March 31, 2024

Quote: "Our presence as ambassadors shows that the international community supports Ukraine. The crimes committed in Bucha must be punished," the German ambassador stated.

Am zweiten Jahrestag der Befreiung von Butscha gedachte ich gemeinsam mit Präsident Selenskyj der Opfer des russischen Massakers dort. Die Präsenz von uns Botschaftern bezeugt, dass die internationale Gemeinschaft zur Ukraine steht. Das Verbrechen von Butscha muss gesühnt werden. pic.twitter.com/NxYAeKcmir — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) March 31, 2024

🕯Nel secondo anniversario della liberazione di #Bucha, l'Ambasciatore #Zazo ha partecipato con le Autorità ucraine alla commemorazione delle vittime dell'occupazione russa nella Regione di #Kiev. La cerimonia si è svolta presso una delle fosse comuni. pic.twitter.com/xU1tpNH8Su — Italy in Ukraine (@italyinukr) March 31, 2024

Arad Benkö, Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russian forces committed war crimes in Bucha and in many other cities in Ukraine. "Austria’s position is crystal clear: the perpetrators must be held accountable. There must be no impunity, including for the crime of aggression," Benkö said.

Two years ago Bucha was liberated after 33 days of Russian occupation. Here and in many places Russian forces committed war crimes.



Austria’s position is crystal clear: The perpetrators must be held accountable. There must be no impunity – including for the crime of aggression. pic.twitter.com/L6iNXlbUf8 — Arad Benkö (@AradBenkoe) March 31, 2024

The UK Foreign Office also posted tweets to mark the second anniversary of the liberation of the outskirts of Kyiv, noting that the liberation of Bucha uncovered the horrific atrocities that the Russian occupiers inflicted on the civilian population.

"Today we stand with Ukraine in remembering the victims of this tragedy," the Foreign Office stated.

We will not forget. https://t.co/cTe13tSQ5B — Tobias Billström (@TobiasBillstrom) March 31, 2024

The tweet was reposted by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström with a caption reading "We will not forget".

