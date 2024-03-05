All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on fire after drone attack, source says Ukrainian intelligence is responsible

Tetiana Lozovenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 March 2024, 09:29
Oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on fire after drone attack, source says Ukrainian intelligence is responsible

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 5 March, setting three oil storage tanks on fire. One Ukrainian intelligence source says it was an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast; Mash and 112 Russian Telegram channels; Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian emergency services and the Russian Emergencies Ministry; Ukrainska Pravda (UP) citing a source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from Gladkov: "There is an emergency in Gubkinsky district. After an explosion, a fire was reported at an infrastructure facility. There are no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian Telegram channels claimed that a drone attacked the Belgorodnefteprodukt oil depot in the village of Dolgoye.

Mash stated that the attack took place at 08:50, and two oil storage tanks are currently on fire at the oil storage depot. 112 stated that one tank was on fire. Both Telegram channels reported that the fire is ongoing.

In addition, Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, said that there was a fire and power outage as a result of an attack on Glushkovo railway station. He said that the fire had already been extinguished. Power lines were damaged. He added that as a result of the attack, Glushkovo station and the village of Kulbaki had been left without electricity.

Update: RIA Novosti, citing Russian emergency services, adds that three storage tanks at the oil depot near Belgorod are on fire. At the same time, the agency notes that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed damage to one tank. They claim that there is no threat of the fire spreading.

One of UP’s sources in the intelligence service confirmed the damage and said that the attack on the oil depot was an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The oil depot is used for military purposes.

Background

The last time the facility was attacked, according to Telegram channels, was on 15 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
13:04
Defence Ministry and DeepStateUA agree to exchange data to help Armed Forces
All News
Advertisement: