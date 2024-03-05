Oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on fire after drone attack, source says Ukrainian intelligence is responsible

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 5 March, setting three oil storage tanks on fire. One Ukrainian intelligence source says it was an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast; Mash and 112 Russian Telegram channels; Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian emergency services and the Russian Emergencies Ministry; Ukrainska Pravda (UP) citing a source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from Gladkov: "There is an emergency in Gubkinsky district. After an explosion, a fire was reported at an infrastructure facility. There are no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian Telegram channels claimed that a drone attacked the Belgorodnefteprodukt oil depot in the village of Dolgoye.

Mash stated that the attack took place at 08:50, and two oil storage tanks are currently on fire at the oil storage depot. 112 stated that one tank was on fire. Both Telegram channels reported that the fire is ongoing.

In addition, Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, said that there was a fire and power outage as a result of an attack on Glushkovo railway station. He said that the fire had already been extinguished. Power lines were damaged. He added that as a result of the attack, Glushkovo station and the village of Kulbaki had been left without electricity.

Update: RIA Novosti, citing Russian emergency services, adds that three storage tanks at the oil depot near Belgorod are on fire. At the same time, the agency notes that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed damage to one tank. They claim that there is no threat of the fire spreading.

One of UP’s sources in the intelligence service confirmed the damage and said that the attack on the oil depot was an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The oil depot is used for military purposes.

Background:

The last time the facility was attacked, according to Telegram channels, was on 15 February.

Support UP or become our patron!