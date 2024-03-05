All Sections
Ukraine breaks record for daily electricity exports

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 12:50
Ukraine breaks record for daily electricity exports
Photo: Getty Images

By the end of today, Ukraine plans to have exported a record amount of electricity, 13.39 gigawatts, to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova. On Monday, 4 March, the export figure was 13.2 gigawatts.

Source: Press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company

Details: The planned export volume for 5 March is 13,393 megawatt hours (MWh), with a maximum throughput of up to 726 MW in certain hours. 

The import of electricity from Slovakia and Romania is planned at a very small volume in the evening hours. The total volume is expected to be 76 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 37 MW in certain hours.

Background:

  • On 4 March, Ukraine exported a record-breaking 13 gigawatts of electricity to other countries. Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova purchased it.
  • The European energy association ENTSO-E decided on 1 March to increase the limit on Ukrainian electricity exports to EU countries to 550 MW per hour.

Subjects: UkraineEurope
