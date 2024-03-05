All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Facebook and Instagram crash, with users unable to access their accounts

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 17:41
Facebook and Instagram crash, with users unable to access their accounts
Meta. Photo: Getty Images

Facebook and Instagram have crashed, with most users having trouble logging into their accounts.

Some users are unable to enter at all, while others see pages that have not been updated.

An error occurs during authorisation, and the system prompts users to try logging in again.

Advertisement:
 
Screenshot from Facebook

According to Downdetector, huge numbers of users are complaining about being unable to log into Facebook and Instagram.

Downdetector has also recorded complaints about YouTube not working.

Within less than ten minutes, the service received over 200,000 reports of Facebook outages and over 45,000 complaints from users of Instagram.

Meta reacted to errors in the work of social media and stated that it was working to solve this problem.

"We know that people have problems with access to our services. We are working on it," Andy Stone, press secretary of Meta, said.

Users of the social network report that Facebook is back up again.

Downdetector data shows that users of X, TikTok and WhatsApp are also reporting problems. There are also complaints about errors and crashes in Google services, namely Google Play store of applications, the search engine and Gmail email service. 

 
Infographic: Downdetector
 
Infographic: Downdetector

More updates on this news: Facebook and Instagram back up after massive crash

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: