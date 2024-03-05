Facebook and Instagram back up after massive crash

Following a massive outage, Facebook and Instagram users can now log back into their apps.

Source: Downdetector service

According to the Downdetector service, the number of complaints about platform failures has significantly decreased.

Users also claim to have witnessed an improvement in the performance of YouTube and other Google services.

Background: It was previously reported that Facebook and Instagram were not working, and users were kicked out of their accounts.

Some users were unable to enter at all, while others saw pages that have not been updated.

An error would occur during authorisation, and the system urged users to try logging in again.

Downdetector has also recorded complaints about YouTube not working.

Meta reacted to errors in the work of social media and stated that it was working to solve this problem.

"We know that people have problems with access to our services. We are working on it," Andy Stone, press secretary of Meta, said.

According to Downdetector, Twitter (X), TikTok, and WhatsApp users also reported outages. They also received complaints about errors in Google services such as the Google Play app store, search, and Gmail.

