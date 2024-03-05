All Sections
Zelenskyy: There are no longer safe harbours for Russian terrorists in Black Sea

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 5 March 2024, 19:38
Zelenskyy: There are no longer safe harbours for Russian terrorists in Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces demonstrated that there are no and will not be any safe havens in the Black Sea for Russian terrorists.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 5 March

Quote: "Today I want to thank all our warriors, all the units that are restoring security and control in the Ukrainian skies and in our Black Sea. Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of. This is evidenced by the number of downed Russian military aircraft and the capabilities of our guys against the Russian fleet.

There are no longer any safe harbours for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there will never be any more. And there will be no safe space in the sky for them, provided our Ukrainian strength is sufficient. This applies to both supplies from partners and our domestic production."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that he had held numerous meetings focused on Ukraine's defence industry. 

Quote: "There was a report from the Ministry of Strategic Industries on our defence production, as well as relevant communication with partners. We are implementing the recently reached agreements on supplies and joint projects in the shortest possible time. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in a principled, timely and uninterrupted manner.

I also held a meeting with the international bloc of the government and the Office on key issues in certain areas. We are planning our actions for this month, for this spring, to provide Ukraine with the necessary strength and capabilities."

Subjects: ZelenskyyBlack Sea
Zelenskyy
