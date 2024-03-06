Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 02:32
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 5-6 March.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The Air Force reported that Shahed loitering munitions were heading in the direction towards the town of Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) from Ternopil, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.
Background:
- Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, causing explosions in Odesa.
