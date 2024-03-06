Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

Mobile fire group of Ukraine’s air defence forces. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 5-6 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that Shahed loitering munitions were heading in the direction towards the town of Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) from Ternopil, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, causing explosions in Odesa.

