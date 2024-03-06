All Sections
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 02:32
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
Mobile fire group of Ukraine’s air defence forces. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 5-6 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that Shahed loitering munitions were heading in the direction towards the town of Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast) from Ternopil, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Background:

  • Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, causing explosions in Odesa.

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblast
