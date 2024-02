Cabinet of Ministers approves Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Serhii Tyurin as Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), on Telegram

Quote: "The appointment of Serhii Tiurin as Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration has been approved."

Advertisement:

Details: Tiurin, who previously served as Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration, has been acting head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration since the dismissal of Serhii Hamalii in March 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!