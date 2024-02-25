All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Stock photo: Air Force

An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast has been damaged as a result of a Russian attack by Shahed drones on the morning of 25 February.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Tiurin: "The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again this morning.

Advertisement:

Air defence forces responded.

However, an infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the attack."

Details: The authorities said there was no information on casualties or damage to residential areas.

Reminder: Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 February during an air raid.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Cabinet of Ministers approves Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration
3 Russian drones destroyed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night, 4 more in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: