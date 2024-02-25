Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast has been damaged as a result of a Russian attack by Shahed drones on the morning of 25 February.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Tiurin: "The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again this morning.

Advertisement:

Air defence forces responded.

However, an infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the attack."

Details: The authorities said there was no information on casualties or damage to residential areas.

Reminder: Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 February during an air raid.

Support UP or become our patron!