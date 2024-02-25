Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sunday, 25 February 2024, 09:31
An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast has been damaged as a result of a Russian attack by Shahed drones on the morning of 25 February.
Source: Serhii Tiurin, Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Tiurin: "The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi Oblast again this morning.
Air defence forces responded.
However, an infrastructure facility has been damaged as a result of the attack."
Details: The authorities said there was no information on casualties or damage to residential areas.
Reminder: Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 February during an air raid.
