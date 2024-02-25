Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 February during an air raid.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Serhii Tiurin, Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sounds of explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as reported by a Suspilne correspondent".

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne reported at 05:37 that "explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast once again".

Later, Tiurin reported that the Russians had struck Khmelnytskyi Oblast yet again.

Quote: "Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi district.

We urge everyone to maintain informational silence [not to make public any crucial information that may help the Russians – ed.] while all relevant services are working.

More details later".

Background: On the evening of 24 February, Russian Shahed loitering munitions were spotted moving from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, changing their trajectory.

Support UP or become our patron!