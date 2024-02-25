All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 05:08
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
An explosion. Stock photo: social media

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 February during an air raid.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Serhii Tiurin, Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sounds of explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as reported by a Suspilne correspondent".

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne reported at 05:37 that "explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast once again".

Later, Tiurin reported that the Russians had struck Khmelnytskyi Oblast yet again.

Quote: "Explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi district.

We urge everyone to maintain informational silence [not to make public any crucial information that may help the Russians – ed.] while all relevant services are working.

More details later".

Background: On the evening of 24 February, Russian Shahed loitering munitions were spotted moving from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, changing their trajectory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblastexplosionair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Cabinet of Ministers approves Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration
3 Russian drones destroyed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night, 4 more in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: