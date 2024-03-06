Government highlights benefits for Ukraine from new EU defence and industrial strategy

The integration and support of the Ukrainian defence industry has become one of the goals of the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS), which was presented in Brussels on 5 March.

Source: Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: During the development of the document, consultations were held with the relevant Ukrainian agencies on the Ukrainian experience of defence and protection against Russia's armed aggression, as well as the Ukrainian vision of the development of the European and Ukrainian defence industry.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Strategic Industries submitted its proposals, which were partially taken into account by the European Commission.

The strategy proposes that the Ukrainian industry could participate in the EU's defence industry support programme. Ukraine will be able to participate in joint procurement of weapons, and Ukrainian defence companies will be supported in building capacity and cooperation with the European industry.

It is also about stimulating cooperation between Ukrainian and European industries and exchanging information on standards and experience.

To strengthen cooperation, the EU will host the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum in 2024.

The EU will open an Innovation Office in Kyiv to facilitate interaction between EU start-ups, innovators, Ukrainian industry and the country's Armed Forces.

The European Defence Industrial Strategy is accompanied by the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP). This is a document that prescribes the mechanism for implementing the strategy and is a future legislative initiative. It is to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

The EDIP contains, among other things, provisions of open membership in European defence support programmes for Ukraine and a separate budget line to support the defence industry and defence companies in Ukraine.

This budget item could be financed, among other things, by a share of the proceeds from frozen Russian sovereign assets. This requires a decision of the EU Council on the proposal of the High Representative.

Background: The day before, the European Commission presented the first-ever European Defence and Industrial Strategy at the EU level, which envisages close involvement of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

