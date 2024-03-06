All Sections
Russians are unable to replace fuel at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's power units

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:59
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The operating time of nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is expiring, and the Russians will not be able to reload it.

Source: press service of Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear power company, with reference to a statement by the company's CEO Petro Kotin

Details: He noted that the fake administration of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is unable to reload the fuel, which is about to expire after six years in the reactors.

"To do this, it is necessary to disassemble the reactors, gain access to it [fuel], and then carry out a very complicated technological operation to reload it. This requires licensed personnel, which is not available for them now. It also requires complicated management and technical decisions on what to do with the fuel that will be unloaded. There are people there who have never done this before," said Peter Kotin.

Background:

  • There are no Energoatom personnel left at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.
  • Zaporizhzhia NPP has experienced eight full and one partial blackouts since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Over the two years of occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian forces, more than 150 gross violations of NPP operation have been recorded, each of which could be fatal.

