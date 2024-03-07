All Sections
Power grid in three oblasts suffers more damage due to hostilities

Economichna PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 11:53
Power grid in three oblasts suffers more damage due to hostilities
Stock photo: Getty Images

More damage has been dealt to the networks of regional power companies in Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson oblasts. 359 settlements remain without electricity. 

Source: Press service of Ukrenergo, the country's electricity transmission system operator

"Due to hostilities and other reasons, 359 settlements remain without electricity as of this morning. The regional power networks of Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts incurred more damage. During nighttime attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, the office building of the regional power grid was damaged, with no injuries [observed]," the report says. 

Due to technical problems, there is a blackout in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts. 

At the same time, the energy company notes that there is no shortage of power generation capacity.

Support UP or become our patron!

