Power supply restored in Khmelnytskyi Oblast after Russian Shahed drone attack
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 00:28
The power supply has been restored to all the settlements that were cut off following a Shahed UAV attack in Khmelnytsky Oblast.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Electricity has been restored to all the settlements that had lost power as a result of the overnight attack."
Background: An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was damaged in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 5-6 March, leaving several settlements without power.
On the night of 5-6 March, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 42 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defences shot down 38 Shaheds.
