Power supply restored in Khmelnytskyi Oblast after Russian Shahed drone attack

The power supply has been restored to all the settlements that were cut off following a Shahed UAV attack in Khmelnytsky Oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Electricity has been restored to all the settlements that had lost power as a result of the overnight attack."

Advertisement:

Background: An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was damaged in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 5-6 March, leaving several settlements without power.

On the night of 5-6 March, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 42 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defences shot down 38 Shaheds.

Support UP or become our patron!