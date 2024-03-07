16 attacks in 24 hours: Russian forces intensify operations on Orikhiv front

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), has reported that Russian soldiers have intensified their activity on the Orikhiv front and seek to cut off the Robotyne salient.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Orikhiv is turning into an intense battleground in our area of responsibility. The enemy is trying to cut off the Robotyne salient in this area. In the previous days and weeks the enemy launched no attacks there; occasionally there were one or three or maybe five attacks at most. A total of 16 assault attempts took place in the areas west of [the settlements of] Verbove and Robotyne [in Ukraine’s south – ed.] over the past 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: The military official noted that Russian troops are currently using similar tactics to those they employed in mid-February 2024, until they were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers. Lykhovii also added that Russian forces are trying to advance with ATVs on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Background:

Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) at the end of August 2023.

On 4 February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian forces in Robotyne.

On 15 February 2024, Dmytro Lykhovii reported that Russia had concentrated more troops on the Orikhiv front than on the Avdiivka front, likely planning to mount an assault on Robotyne.

Support UP or become our patron!