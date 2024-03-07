All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


16 attacks in 24 hours: Russian forces intensify operations on Orikhiv front

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 12:47
16 attacks in 24 hours: Russian forces intensify operations on Orikhiv front
Photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), has reported that Russian soldiers have intensified their activity on the Orikhiv front and seek to cut off the Robotyne salient.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Orikhiv is turning into an intense battleground in our area of responsibility. The enemy is trying to cut off the Robotyne salient in this area. In the previous days and weeks the enemy launched no attacks there; occasionally there were one or three or maybe five attacks at most. A total of 16 assault attempts took place in the areas west of [the settlements of] Verbove and Robotyne [in Ukraine’s south – ed.] over the past 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: The military official noted that Russian troops are currently using similar tactics to those they employed in mid-February 2024, until they were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers. Lykhovii also added that Russian forces are trying to advance with ATVs on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastRussiawar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
92 combat clashes take place on front line in Ukraine over past day
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front: 39 attacks in 24 hours – General Staff report
Russian forces launch intense attacks on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: