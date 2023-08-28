Ukrainian Armed Forces fully liberate Robotyne

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has confirmed that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have completely liberated the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Maliar on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In the south, we are carrying out an offensive. This is our main offensive front. In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the enemy is on the defensive.

As you know, Robotyne has been liberated, and our troops are moving southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka."

Details: Maliar specified that the areas in question are Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka, as well as Mala Tokmachka and Ocheretuvate.

"These are the fronts where our forces are currently advancing, despite the enemy's fierce resistance," Maliar said.

She also added that Ukrainian troops liberated one square kilometre on the Bakhmut front last week.

Quote from Maliar: "On the Bakhmut front, you can see on the map that it looks like a horseshoe around the city. And the dominant heights that are occupied go to the southern and northern flanks and really look like a horseshoe. We are making progress on the southern flank of Bakhmut, and last week another square kilometre was liberated there, bringing the total of our territory liberated there to 44 square kilometres."

Background:

On 22 August, it was reported that Ukrainian defence forces from the 47th brigade had entered the recently captured settlement of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and organised the evacuation of civilians while the Russians were shelling the village using artillery.

On 23 August, Andrii Kovalov, the spokesmanfor of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian troops had successfully gained ground near Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and were consolidating their positions.

On 23 August, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a video from the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which Ukrainian troops had recently entered, with the Ukrainian flag already flying over the village.

