Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers' positions in frontline village of Robotyne – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on 4 February.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

I talked to the defenders, expressed my gratitude, and presented them with state awards.

It is an honour to be here today. To support the soldiers and decorate them. They have been tasked with a challenging and decisive mission: to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine. We are proud of our soldiers and thank every one of them!"

Details: Zelenskyy wished the soldiers speedy victory.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, accompanied him.

