Russia concentrates more troops on Orikhiv front than near Avdiivka, planning to assault Robotyne

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 February 2024, 12:02
Robotyne. Screenshot: Deepstate Map

Russia has concentrated more troops on the Orikhiv front than on the Avdiivka front. It is likely that the Russians will try to make progress towards the liberated village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy group that has concentrated on the Orikhiv front (Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.) over the past few days or weeks is larger in size than the group that is currently involved in the Avdiivka front. 

It is obvious that the Muscovites did not go there for a stroll in the park.

Pay attention to the village of Robotyne. The Robotyne tract, south of the town of Orikhiv, is the territory that was liberated in the summer.

It seems that the Russians have set a goal to gain some success there by storming in, just as they are trying to do in Avdiivka."

Background: 

  • Ukrainian defenders liberated Robotyne in late August 2023.
  • On 4 February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Robotyne.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian forces launch 10 attacks on Avdiivka and attempt to advance on Marinka front 11 times – General Staff
Two injured after Russians attack 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians create military camps for Ukrainian teenagers in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
