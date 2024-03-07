Ukrainian army official explains details about fortifications in Kherson Oblast

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, assures that the defensive structures on the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast are equipped in such a way that the Russian army will not be able to approach them.

Source: Humeniuk in a comment to Radio Liberty

Direct speech: "The Dnipro River is widely regarded as the primary point of contact in our geographical region. Therefore, it is extremely important for us that the enemy cannot move, land, or even approach the right bank.

First, it is landscaped higher than the left bank. This is the first challenge for the enemy that is almost impossible to overcome. Because our guns are located at the highest level, they establish fire control over the water as they approach the shore."

Details: Humeniuk stated that Ukrainian defensive structures are equipped to account for the changes in landscape following the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

According to her, this is why the Russians strike first, particularly with drones and artillery from the left bank. That is, they focus on defensive structures and their destruction with counter-battery tactics.

Quote: "However, in the arrangement of defensive structures, which has now been targeted by a wave of Russian propaganda, particularly in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts, we do not start from scratch; rather, we strengthen what was prepared and improve what was, at the time of the full-scale invasion, perhaps unfinished, because it had already been done in powerful combat conditions."

