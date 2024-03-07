All Sections
Tractor strikes Russian mine in Kherson Oblast, driver injured

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 16:09
Stock photo: Getty Images

A tractor has struck a Russian mine near the village of Myroliubivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring the driver.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An agrarian in Kherson Oblast was injured by Russian army explosives left behind. In Myroliubivka, a tractor collided with a Russian mine. As a result, a man aged 60 was injured."

Details: According to reports, the man was taken to hospital. Doctors are diagnosing his injuries and providing him with the necessary aid.

