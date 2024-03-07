Tractor strikes Russian mine in Kherson Oblast, driver injured
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 16:09
A tractor has struck a Russian mine near the village of Myroliubivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring the driver.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "An agrarian in Kherson Oblast was injured by Russian army explosives left behind. In Myroliubivka, a tractor collided with a Russian mine. As a result, a man aged 60 was injured."
Advertisement:
Details: According to reports, the man was taken to hospital. Doctors are diagnosing his injuries and providing him with the necessary aid.
Support UP or become our patron!