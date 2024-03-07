Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers speak at allied meeting organised by Paris

Ukraine's Foreign and Defence Ministers, Dmytro Kuleba and Rustem Umierov, took part in a video conference organised by France between the foreign ministers and ministries of defence of the allied countries to support Ukraine.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Foreign and Defence Ministries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba called on allies in the issue of military assistance to Ukraine to be guided by two rules: "faster and in larger quantities."

Advertisement:

"If Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and longer-range missiles to repel attacks and liberate the territory, you have the capacity to produce and purchase more of these weapons," he said.

The minister also stressed the need to increase the production of weapons in Europe as soon as possible in order to meet the needs of Ukraine and European partners.

In turn, Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Minister of Defence, informed his counterparts about the situation on the frontline and highlighted existing issues, such as mine contamination.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the parties discussed "ways to strengthen assistance to Ukraine in several key areas such as weapons production, cyber defence, ammunition, and deep strike capabilities."

Background:

France invited Ukraine's Foreign Minister, the foreign and defence ministers of Kyiv's main allies, and the NATO Secretary General to a video conference on 7 March to show a "united stance" and develop solid proposals to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated while talking about Russia’s war against Ukraine that it was time to step up and not be cowardly.

Support UP or become our patron!