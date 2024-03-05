All Sections
Macron urges allies "not to be cowards" about Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 16:24
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated while talking about Russia’s war against Ukraine that it was time to step up and not be cowardly.

Source: Macron cited by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

"We are certainly approaching a moment in our Europe where it will be appropriate not to be a coward," Macron said to French immigrants living in Prague.

He added that France and the Czech Republic were "well aware that war is back on our soil (in Europe), that some powers which have become unstoppable are extending every day their threat of attacking us even more, and that we will have to live up to history and the courage that it requires".

It is expected that during his visit to Prague Macron will also discuss the support for Czechia’s plans to send 800000 projectiles to Ukraine that were announced last month.

Earlier Macron noted that France would make its contribution into the Czech initiative but did not specify how exactly.

Background:

  • Macron stated that "it should not be ruled out" that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine. Later he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.
  • These remarks caused a negative reaction of the governments of some allied states, the leaders of which stressed that they would not send troops to Ukraine.
  • While the majority of NATO member states excluded the sending of troops to Ukraine, including such powerful players as Germany, the UK and the US, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said on 28 February that he was thankful to Macron for the debates he had started.
  • Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation, escalating the situation.

