Emergency power outages cancelled all around Ukraine, rolling outages in place only in Kharkiv

Economichna PravdaMonday, 1 April 2024, 10:56
Emergency power outages cancelled all around Ukraine, rolling outages in place only in Kharkiv
High voltage line pylons. Stock photo: Getty Images

As of the morning of 1 April, no emergency power outages have been applied. Hourly rolling power outages are in place in Kharkiv and grid restrictions on consumption for industry have been introduced in Kryvyi Rih district. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy 

Details: "There is no shortage of electricity. Commercial imports are planned. Yesterday, a surplus was recorded in the system. Due to sunny weather and, accordingly, intensive electricity generation by solar power plants during the day, Ukrenergo reduced the load of renewable energy facilities by a total of 1739 MWh," the statement said. 

The Ministry of Energy said that currently, the power system is operating in a stable and balanced manner. 

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy clarified that UAV explosions were recorded at a high-voltage substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There is damage to the equipment. 

As a result of combat actions, a medium-pressure gas pipeline to a fire station building in Kharkiv district was damaged. Part of the settlement and a public utility facility were left without gas supply. 

"Because of a technological malfunction, equipment at a substation in Odesa Oblast was disconnected, which resulted in power outages in Odesa. All consumers were supplied with electricity within three hours," the ministry said.

Background: After the short-term lifting of electricity supply restrictions, Kharkiv returned to rolling power outages on 31 March because of the unreliability of the electricity transmission system and the lack of local generation.

