Zelenskyy reveals how US reacted to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries – WP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the US does not approve of Ukraine’s drone strikes on oil refineries in Russia, but since Ukraine uses its own drones, no one can forbid it to strike Russian oil refineries.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius

Zelenskyy was asked about the US reaction to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries

Quote: "The reaction of the US was not positive on this…

We used our drones. Nobody can say to us you can’t…

If there is no air defence to protect our energy system, and Russians attack it, my question is: Why can’t we answer them? Their society has to learn to live without petrol, without diesel, without electricity. … It’s fair."

Details: The article noted that Washington cannot limit Ukraine’s deployment of its own weapons or deter similar attacks on energy facilities in Russia.

The Washington Post noted that Zelenskyy feels he has no choice but to launch an attack on the Russian energy system in response, in the hope of creating a system of deterrence.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine could stop Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system by forcing Russia to pay the same price, and "when Russia stops these steps, we will stop".

He also stated that Ukraine lacks air defence systems: "That’s true. I don’t want Russia to know what number of air-defence missiles we have, but basically, you’re right. Without the support of Congress, we will have a big deficit of missiles. This is the problem. We are increasing our own air-defence systems, but it is not enough."

Commenting on the situation in the combat zone, Zelenskyy talked about the shortage of ammunition, saying that "if you need 8,000 rounds a day to defend the front line," Ukraine only has 2,000 rounds.

So the only solution is to make the front line shorter: "If it breaks, the Russians could go to the big cities."

He added that Ukraine "is trying to find some way not to retreat". For instance, after the Russians captured Avdiivka in Ukraine’s east in February, Ukraine managed to "stabilise the situation because of smart steps by our military".

Zelenskyy believes that if the front line remains stable, Ukraine will be able to arm and train new brigades in the rear in order to conduct a new counteroffensive later, since if Ukraine does not go on the offensive, then Russia will.

Quote: "If you are not taking steps forward to prepare another counteroffensive, Russia will take them. That’s what we learned in this war: If you don’t do it, Russia will do it."

Background:

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that oil refineries in Russia are legitimate targets for Ukraine from a military point of view. She added that in this case, Ukraine is acting in accordance with NATO standards.

The Financial Times discovered that the United States apparently urged Ukraine not to hit Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure facilities, as it is concerned that this could lead to higher energy prices and further escalation.

