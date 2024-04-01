Russians claim to have detained individuals in Dagestan who "financed" attackers on Crocus City Hall near Moscow
Monday, 1 April 2024, 14:22
Russian security forces claim to have detained militants in Dagestan, a subject of the Russian Federation, as they supposedly financed the attackers on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Details: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that its officers had detained militants in Dagestan who were involved in financing and supplying the perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall attack.
Russian security forces claimed that the cell consisted of four people.
In addition, they noted that these people were supposedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Kaspiysk, following which they planned to leave Russia.
Background:
- A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. A group of individuals opened fire on concert attendees, resulting in the death of at least 144 people.
- ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting. However, Russia stubbornly continues to accuse Ukraine of the attack, providing no evidence. Kyiv strongly denies these accusations.
