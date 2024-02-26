All Sections
New Russian PsyOp: Ukraine's ethnic Hungarians receive messages saying "Get out of Ukraine"

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 26 February 2024, 14:41
New Russian PsyOp: Ukraine's ethnic Hungarians receive messages saying Get out of Ukraine
Ethnic Hungarians receive “Magyars, get out of Ukraine” messages – this is a Russian operation

The Center for Countering Disinformation warned of a new Russian information and psychological operation targeting ethnic Hungarians and urging them to leave Ukraine.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation (CPE) under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Quote: "Messages with calls to ‘get out of Ukraine’ in Hungarian started reaching phone numbers of Ukrainian ethnic Hungarians. Messages allegedly come from 'Ukrainian nationalists,' but they are sent from accounts with mobile operator codes in Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kyrgyzstan."

Details: According to the Center, such messages are part of another Russian psychological operation aimed at creating the appearance of threats against Hungarians in Ukraine by "Ukrainian nationalists" in order to incite ethnic hatred between Ukrainians and Hungarians.

Details: The CPI emphasises that Ukrainian power is based on people's unity, so Russia aims to divide Ukrainian society.

When receiving such messages, the Center for Countering Disinformation recommends blocking the contact who sent the SMS and contacting the Cyber Police.

disinformationRussiapropaganda
