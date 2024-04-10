All Sections
Ukrainian project for refugee children receives special commendation at Bologna Children's Book Fair

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:11
Ukrainian project for refugee children receives special commendation at Bologna Children's Book Fair
The Ukrainian project was awarded a special commendation. Photo: Mariia Kobiuk

The Better Time Stories project by Ukrainian developers has received a special commendation from the BolognaRagazzi CrossMedia Awards 2024 in the Books and Digital Platforms category.

Source: the Ukrainian Book Institute 

This year, the interactive platform Better Time Stories was presented at the national stand of the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

Quote: "I am impressed that Better Time Stories was selected for the CrossMedia Awards 2024, especially in the Books and Digital Platforms category. This means that we are doing important work, relevant not only for Ukraine but also for the international publishing market. In our time, people want to read physical books and listen, especially when it comes to children's books. The special commendation from Bologna is already helping in communication with foreign publishers," shared the co-founder of the project, Andrii Shmyhelskyi.

Better Time Stories is a non-profit initiative aimed at supporting Ukrainian children who have been forced to leave their homes because of war. The interactive books are designed for children aged 3 to 7 and allow for the recording of audio versions of the stories by family members remaining in Ukraine. Along with the printed edition, the family receives an application to which the created recording can be listened to.

 
The co-founder of the Better Time Stories project, Andrii Shmyhelskyi, received the award.
Photo: Mariia Kobiuk

As noted by the Ukrainian Book Institute, the initiative helps children overcome sorrow, integrate into the environment of the host country, and maintain a connection with relatives who have remained at home.

This project has been supported by Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Germany Elke Büdenbender, and the First Lady of Austria Doris Schmidauer.

The award from the Bologna Children's Book Fair

An international jury confers the BolognaRagazzi CrossMedia Awards. Each year, experts evaluate over 100 projects from 30 countries.

 
The Ukrainian national stand at the Bologna Children's Book Fair.
Photo: the Ukrainian Book Institute 

The award, presented for the fourth time, has two categories: the CrossMedia Projects and Digital Reading Experience. Special commendations may also be given.

The award honours the best publishing projects that have expanded their narrative universe by creating films, TV shows, video games, applications, and other interactive experiences. Awards are also given for projects that have transformed into printed books.

The Bologna Children's Book Fair is a leading event in the publishing industry, founded in 1964. Since then, the fair has become a creative hub for publishers, illustrators, designers, translators, librarians, and other representatives of the publishing business.

Thanks to the exchange of experience worldwide, children's publications are disseminated, and trends in book design and positioning are formed.

Support UP or become our patron!

culture
