Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 out of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast at night

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 06:28
17 Shahed drones were destroyed. Illustration: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine’s air defence in Odesa Oblast have destroyed 17 out of 20 Russian Shahed drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk reported that the Russians launched 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea on the night of 8-9 May.

Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces as well as mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed 17 attack drones in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force warned of the threat of Russian attack drones from the Black Sea waters on the night of 8-9 May.
  • Later, the media reported that air defence systems were responding to attacks by Russian Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair defenceOdesa OblastShahed drone
