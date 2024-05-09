Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 out of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast at night

Ukraine’s air defence in Odesa Oblast have destroyed 17 out of 20 Russian Shahed drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk reported that the Russians launched 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea on the night of 8-9 May.

Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces as well as mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed 17 attack drones in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force warned of the threat of Russian attack drones from the Black Sea waters on the night of 8-9 May.

Later, the media reported that air defence systems were responding to attacks by Russian Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast.

