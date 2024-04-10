Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills child and two women and wounds four more civilians – video

The Russians attacked Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on 10 April. A 14-year-old girl was killed in the Russian attack. Four more people were injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: At 14:18, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported attack on the villages of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka.

Quote: "The store and pharmacy are on fire. Early reports indicate that people may be trapped under the rubble."

Update: At 14:48, Syniehubov wrote that a 14-year-old girl was killed in the Russian attack on Lyptsi. At least two more people were injured.

At 15:45, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration added that the number of people killed rose to three.

"As a result of the attack on Lyptsi, three people have been killed: a 14-year-old girl, and two women aged 43 and 59. A boy aged 16 and a woman aged 34 have been injured. The debris is being removed."

Moreover, the Russians launched two gliding bombs on the town of Vovchansk.

Quote from Klymenko: "The Russians bombarded Vovchansk, dropping an explosive device on a bus. It left a 54-year-old man wounded. Vovchansk was subjected to airstrikes later again: houses and outbuildings were damaged. A man who worked there as a guard was lightly wounded."

