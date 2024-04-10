All Sections
Former employees of Ukraine's Security Service exposed on fuel fraud – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 21:15
Former employees of Ukraine's Security Service exposed on fuel fraud – photo
Searches of suspects' places of residence. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The Main Directorate of Internal Security and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in cooperation with detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, have exposed the embezzlement scheme of funds allocated for the purchase of fuel for the needs of the service in 2022.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine; Prosecutor General’s Office 

Details: The former head of the Department of Economic Support and his first deputy are involved in organising the fraud.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office, they were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property and obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

 
Searches of suspects' places of residence
PHOTO:  UKRAINE'S SECURITY SERVICE

The investigation states that former law enforcement officers organised a scheme to embezzle funds allocated to purchase fuel for the special service's needs in 2022.

During the pre-trial investigation and lengthy examinations, it was established that the defendants organised the purchase of fuel and lubricants for official cars and armoured vehicles of the Security Service at artificially inflated prices. 

To do this, the suspects attracted controlled commercial companies from Kyiv, which are engaged in the trade in petroleum products. Participants in the scheme entered false information in the financial, economic, and reporting documentation.

Such suspects' actions caused more than UAH 26 million (approx. US$667,435) in losses to the state.

During searches at their residence, law enforcement officers found cash (according to the SSU, UAH 11 million (US$282,376), mobile phones, computer equipment and documents with evidence of criminal activity.

In addition, during investigative actions, unregistered weapons were seized at residential addresses and in the offices of heads of affiliated companies.

 
Unregistered weapons seized by SSU
PHOTO:  UKRAINE'S SECURITY SERVICE

Among the weapons found are live grenades, submachine guns, a hand grenade launcher, a combat pistol and more than 500 rounds of ammunition for firearms, the Security Service notes.

 
Unregistered weapons seized by SSU
Photo:  Ukraine's Security Service

The court is currently deciding on a preventive measure against the suspects.

