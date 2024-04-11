Ukrainian defenders repel 23 Russian attacks on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 55 times on 10 April. Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 April

Quote: "A total of 55 combat clashes occurred over the past day.

The enemy launched a total of 8 missile strikes and 93 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 78 times to attack the positions of our troops and civilian settlements. Unfortunately, this resulted in casualties among civilians.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the following areas: Derhachi, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kurylivka and Kruhliakivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivanivka, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian artillery fire targeted over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained their military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 23 Russian attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 16 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) one time.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched six unsuccessful attacks on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit an area where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, an artillery piece and an electronic warfare system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck nine clusters of Russian military personnel and an anti-aircraft missile system.

