Russia loses 810 soldiers and 48 artillery pieces over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 April 2024, 07:51
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, with over 800 soldiers, 48 artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 tanks lost over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 450,890 (+810) military personnel;
  • 7,137 (+5) tanks;
  • 13,679 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,452 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,040 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 754 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,104 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,069 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,298 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,882 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment. 

The information is being confirmed.

