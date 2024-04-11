Russia loses 810 soldiers and 48 artillery pieces over past day
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 07:51
Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, with over 800 soldiers, 48 artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 tanks lost over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 450,890 (+810) military personnel;
- 7,137 (+5) tanks;
- 13,679 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,452 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,040 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 754 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,104 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,069 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,298 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,882 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
