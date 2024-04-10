Ukrainian forces repel 17 Russian attacks on Bakhmut front – General Staff

Over the past day, 47 combat clashes were recorded on the front line. The Russians launched six missile strikes and 65 airstrikes and fired 61 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 April

Quote: "During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck an area where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, an anti-aircraft missile system, an artillery system and an enemy electronic warfare station.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery troops struck eight areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of their aircraft, tried to improve the tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Umanske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 14 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of their aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River.

