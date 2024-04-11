All Sections
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian attack: Air defence needed, not lengthy discussions

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 11 April 2024, 08:51
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

After another missile attack from the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs strong air defence and other defensive support, not ignoring and lengthy discussions.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Grateful to all who are currently mitigating the aftermath of the Russian attack, and to every soldier of our air defence, who was on guard overnight. Over 40 missiles and another approximately 40 attack drones. Some of the missiles and Shahed drones were successfully downed. Unfortunately, only some...

Every one of our neighbours in Europe, every one of our other partners sees how critical Ukraine's need for air defence is.

Right here, right now, it is our opportunity to show the world that terrorism is universally condemned. If Russia is allowed to continue, if Russian missiles and Shahed drones strike not only Ukraine but also the determination of our partners, it will be a global endorsement of terror.

We need air defence and other defensive support, not ignoring and lengthy discussions."

Details: On the night of 10-11 April, the Russians once again targeted critical infrastructure facilities. There was another missile strike on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast. Targets also included facilities in other regions: Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Lviv oblasts.

Zelenskyy thanked those who effectively support Ukraine's fight for life and all leaders "who will not remain silent, who will continue to help us and condemn Russian terror".

Background:

  • Fires broke out at energy facilities in Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, while wreckage from downed drones fell in open areas in Mykolaiv Oblast, as  a result of the Russian large-scale attack. Earlier reports indicated strikes by the Russians on energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts. 

Support UP or become our patron!

