Russia damages Ukrainian power facilities in five oblasts

Russia has damaged Ukrenergo’s substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv Oblasts as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of 10-11 April (Ukrenergo is the electricity transmission system operator in Ukraine).

Source: NPC Ukrenergo’s press service

Quote: "The Russians have carried out a new massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities. Enemy missiles and drones damaged Ukrenergo’s substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv oblasts," the statement said.

The company also added that emergency outage schedules had been applied in Kharkiv Oblast. Currently, no consumption restrictions have been applied in other regions.

Background:

During the missile attack on early 11 April, Russia attacked two thermal power plants owned by DTEK company (Ukraine's largest private investor in energy), severely damaging the equipment there.

