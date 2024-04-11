Russia bombards two thermal power plants

During the missile attack on early 11 April, Russia attacked two thermal power plants owned by DTEK company (Ukraine's largest private investor in energy), severely damaging the equipment there.

Details: "After the attack, the power engineers promptly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the equipment. According to early reports, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked almost 170 times.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the missile attack targeted generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts.

"Power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences," the minister added.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.

The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 10-11 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by air defence forces.

