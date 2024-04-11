All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia bombards two thermal power plants

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 09:17
Russia bombards two thermal power plants
Stock photo: Getty Images

During the missile attack on early 11 April, Russia attacked two thermal power plants owned by DTEK company (Ukraine's largest private investor in energy), severely damaging the equipment there.

Source: DTEK press service 

Details: "After the attack, the power engineers promptly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the equipment. According to early reports, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked almost 170 times.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the missile attack targeted generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts.

"Power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences," the minister added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.
  • The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 10-11 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by air defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: