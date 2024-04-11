All Sections
Estonian foreign minister says Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries are self-defence

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 11 April 2024, 19:12
Estonian foreign minister says Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries are self-defence
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries are justified since they help curb Russia's revenues and make it harder for Russia to wage war.

Source: Tsahkna on Twitter (X) on Thursday (11 April), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna noted that Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries should not be overly dramatised since Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure and continues the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"What Ukraine is doing is self-defence. Ukraine is striking military targets which directly provide fuel for the war machines that destroy people & homes in Ukraine," the minister said.

Tsahkna stressed that oil and gas revenues allow Russia to pursue its bloody aggression.

"If strikes against military targets on Russian soil help to decrease Russian revenues & make it more difficult for Russia to wage this war, then the strikes serve the right goal," the Estonian minister stressed.

Tsahkna believes that the only thing left for Ukraine's supporters to do is provide Ukraine with air defence systems to protect its citizens, cities, and infrastructure.

Background: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that Ukraine has every right to strike Russian oil refineries after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine has the right to strike "legitimate military targets" outside its borders.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has recently criticised the Ukrainian strikes on the refineries, questioning their impact on the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

