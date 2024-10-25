All Sections
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry estimates damages to port infrastructure from October attacks: up to US$40 million

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 25 October 2024, 16:22
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry estimates damages to port infrastructure from October attacks: up to US$40 million
Taras Vysotskyi, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. Photo: Wikipedia

Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in October 2024 have led to damage estimated at US$30-40 million.

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, speaking at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "It’s challenging to give a final assessment as new cases are unfortunately adding up. Insurance companies are still evaluating the damages, particularly from the intense attack at the beginning of October. The ongoing estimate suggests tens of millions of US dollars in damages. Our preliminary assessment for the latest attack is US$30-40 million," he stated.

Details: Vysotskyi specified that the total agricultural sector losses since the start of the war are estimated at US$82 billion, with losses specific to the grain sector ranging from US$500-600 million.

He expressed hope that war-risk insurance, implemented by the government and international private companies, will aid in managing the current situation.

Quote: "Certainly, all losses are documented and recorded. The amount that the aggressor must compensate has already reached hundreds of billions of US dollars. We are confident that everything must be restored. All these losses — every million dollars, or even 10, 100, 200 thousand dollars — are documented according to international law requirements. As a state, we will fight for every last hryvnia in compensation, including for the port infrastructure," concluded the Minister.

