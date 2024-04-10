All Sections
US Secretary of Defense criticises Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 02:44
US Secretary of Defense criticises Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries
Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries in Russia can affect global energy markets.

Source: Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, at a meeting of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services; Bloomberg

Details: Austin urged Ukraine to focus on attacking military targets.

Quote from Austin: "Those attacks could have a knock-on effect in terms of the global energy situation. Ukraine is better served in going after tactical and operational targets that can directly influence the current fight."

More details: In addition, Austin called on Congress to approve supplemental military aid to Ukraine and stressed that such assistance would also help increase defence production in the United States and that the funds would help the defence industry.

Bloomberg reported that Austin's comments were immediately condemned by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who accused the White House of thwarting Ukraine's effective actions for political reasons: "It sounds to me that the Biden administration doesn’t want gas prices to go up in an election year."

Bloomberg also noted that the Biden administration has been focusing on fighting inflation, including gasoline prices for American consumers.

