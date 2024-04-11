All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU to approve Ukraine reform plan in May, unlocking billions in aid – Bloomberg

Economichna PravdaThursday, 11 April 2024, 22:56
EU to approve Ukraine reform plan in May, unlocking billions in aid – Bloomberg
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is moving toward approval of Ukraine's reform plan in May, which would unlock an additional €1.9 billion in EU financial assistance in late spring.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

The European Commission is examining the reform plan that Ukraine has committed to implement to receive financial aid, but the commission has no serious questions about it. 

Advertisement:

EU member states may start approving the plan as early as next month, a person familiar with the matter told the agency.

The EU has planned to allocate almost €16 billion to Ukraine this year, part of the EU's €50 billion Ukraine Facility for the 2024-2027 period. 

Last month, Kyiv submitted a plan containing investment and reform proposals that would gradually unlock most of the EU's aid by 2027.

As part of the plan, the European Commission plans to disburse €1.5 billion in transitional funding in the second half of April.

The rest of the funding planned for this year will be disbursed in two tranches once the Ukrainian government has implemented the agreed reforms.

Among the agreed reforms for the second half of the year are the adoption of a medium-term state debt management strategy, a review of state budget expenditure, and an increase in staff at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

EU finance ministers are expected to discuss Ukraine's plan on Friday in Luxembourg.

Ukraine has already received the first tranche of €4.5 billion of the planned EU financial assistance for this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: